Young Thug and DJ Carnage’s musical bro-mance became official last Friday (Sept 22) with the release of Young Martha. The duo’s first collaborative EP is lead by the hilarious — and incredibly awesome — anthem, “Liger.”

READ: DJ Carnage And Young Thug Bring More Heat On New Song, “Liger”

Fans can grab the frequent collaborators’ new project on iTunes now.

READ: DJ Carnage, Young Thug And Meek Mill Go Stupid In “Homie” (Video)