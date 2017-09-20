Many people are voicing their opinion on the recent Kevin Hart cheating and extortion scandal.

While there are jokes at Hart’s expense, there are also others who are chiming in support to the comedian, who alluded to not making “smart decisions” that could hurt his pregnant wife and children.

Rapper Young Thug tweeted out what seems to be a message of solidarity to the Jumanji star on Wednesday (Sept. 20), writing “JusticeForKevinHeart,” followed by two laughing emojis.

The responses to Thugger’s tweet have garnered mixed reactions- some saying that “black men don’t cheat,” and others writing that the Jeffrey MC needs to rescind his statements.

Reports are saying the the FBI are doing what they can to help Hart, and are moving in on a suspect who says she has “sexually suggestive” evidence on Hart, and plans to extort him.

