Yung Joc has a “news flash” for anyone questioning his clothing options. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member hopped on Instagram Wednesday (Sept. 13) to explain why he had to “man up” and slip into a dress after a photo of him in a bedazzled blue number, went viral.

From the sound of it, Joc’s working on a show and used the image as free promo.

“It’s called internet manipulation,” he says in one of three videos in response to the marginal “backlash.”

The Atlanta rapper says he’s experiencing one of the “craziest times” of his life and career, and he plans to take “full advantage” of the spotlight.

“I’m currently on four television shows on VH1,” he explains before plugging his upcoming appearance on various reality programs on the cable network.

And to prove that he’s been cashing in on a seemingly rejuvenated career, Joc included a video showing off stacks of money.

“For those who are so quick to call on the Illuminati and say I sold my soul, tell me how I sold my soul? Yeah I f*ck around, sh*t had to happen, I had to man up and put on a f*ckin’ dress. Guess what it’s just a thread. I’m man made,” Joc continued in what he claims will be his last time addressing the subject.

“All I’m saying is quit being so judgmental,” he added.

Peep his full response in the videos below.

