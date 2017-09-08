Yvonne Orji is readying her feature film debut. The Insecure star’s has joined the cast of the Night School starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, reports Shadow & Act.

According to IMDB, the forthcoming project from Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee, follows a group of “troublemakers” who are forced to enroll in adult classes in hopes of passing the GED.

Lee will direct, while Packer will produce the film alongside Hart’s Hartbeat Productions. The 38-year-old comedian is also one of four writers on the film which is slated for release Sept. 28, 2018.

Besides Night School, Orji is also the creator, writer and star of First Generation an upcoming film produced by Oprah and David Oyelowo. The semi-autobiographical comedy revolves around a first generation Nigerian-American “who trades medical school for a career in stand-up comedy.”

