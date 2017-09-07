Through a fun summer vibe of techno infused soft R&B beats, New Jersey newcomer Z excels at telling that special someone that she’s ready to please him on her new track “Special 4 U,” featuring Tory Lanez.

“I know when I take you home/you going to make me put it down/hope you’re ready for the show,” she sings over the tracks stellar production. A few lines down and it sounds like the songstress is breaking into a bit of a rapping set in between.

After her tempting sonic soliloquy, the Canadian artist jumps in right before the track comes to an end giving his co-sign to her advances: “Nobody do it like you do/hella bad when you cruise through/I’m in the club spendin’ all 100,” he raps.

Take a listen to the new track below.