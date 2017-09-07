Zayn introduces his dramatic video for “Dusk Till Dawn,” a collaboration he co-wrote with Sia and producer Greg Kurstin. With director Marc Webb manning the visual production, the singer is placed smack in the middle of a thrilling crime saga with co-star Jemima Kirke.

READ: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Still Got Time” Video Captures All The Late Night Vibes

“Not tryna be indie/Not tryna be cool/Just tryna be in this/Tell me, are you too?/Can you feel where the wind is?/Can you feel it through/All of the windows/Inside this room?,” sings Zayn on the track’s first verse.

“Dusk Till Dawn” is available on all streaming platforms now.

