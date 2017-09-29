Zoey Dollaz and Chris Brown are well aware of social media addicts. So much so, their collaborative effort “Post & Delete” sheds the perfect light on it.

Released Friday (Sept. 29), Zoey recruits the “Privacy” singer to shine a light on those who take their timeline way too seriously. The visual comes in support of Zoey’s M’ap Boule EP, which dropped back in July. The Freebandz rapper is also prepping to rock out in Miami at our Hip Hop 4 The People fundraiser going down in Miami Saturday (Sept. 30).

Clearly, they aren’t with the sh**s when it comes to social media junkies.

While you gather up your donations for those affected by this season’s monstrous hurricanes, press play on “Post & Delete” below.