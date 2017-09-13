Zoey Dollaz has been making a lot of boss moves lately — especially when it comes to pushing the Hurricane relief effort in Houston and the Caribbean. So naturally, the Miami native has to make sure his gang is following suit. Not long after dropping his M’ap Boule EP, the Freebandz/Epic Records signee returns with his aggressive new single “Move Like The Mob.”

READ: Zoey Dollaz Drops ‘M’ap Boule’ EP Feat. Chris Brown, A Boogie And More

In his new song, Zoey’s mob grows bigger with new additions Young Thug and one of Chi-Town’s most dope MC’s Lil Durk. All three rappers link up to assume their authoritative roles, and cook up more ways to keep the gang’s business booming for years to come.

Listen to Zoey Dollaz, Young Thug & Lil Durk make boss moves on “Move Like The Mob.”