21 Savage Addresses Police Violence Against Blacks In Video For “Nothing New”

21 Savage is more than drug and gun talk on wax. We’ve seen the rapper’s political side during his participation in his girlfriend Amber Rose’s Slut Walk. Now fans get a new perspective of the MC born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, thanks to the powerful music visuals for “Nothing New,” a song from Issa Album. On the Metro Boomin’ and Zaytoven-produced record, the Slaughter Gang boss tackles police violence on black lives.

The video opens with video footage of LaBron James and Colin Kaepernick addressing Donald Trump and racism. At the conclusion of the video, we see a black kid murdered by police as the family grieves at their loved-one funeral.

“They thought I only rapped about murder and pistols/I’m tryna feed my family, I ain’t being political,” 21 raps.

And song’s hook is simple, yet profound as he raps:

“Another nigga made the news, it ain’t nothin’ new, he done dropped outta school, it ain’t nothin’ new/He done got his first tool, it ain’t nothin’ new, mama on that dog food, it ain’t nothin’ new.”

