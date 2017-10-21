Hours after making the announcement on Twitter, 21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin’ surprised hip-hop lovers with a brand new collaborative project, fittingly titled Without Warning. The release hit streaming services shortly after 11:00PM ET on Monday night (Oct 30).

The 10-track album features Travi$ Scott(“Ghostface Killers”), and Quavo (“Rap Saved Me”).

Without Warning follows Future and Young Thug surprise Super Slimey album, and there it’s rumored that NBA YoungBoy and Lil Uzi Vert have a project in the works. This could be the new wave for the rest of the year.

Stream Without Warning below on iTunes.