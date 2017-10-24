“24HRS featuring T-Pain” is a match made in heaven. There’s no doubt that the Atlanta rap crooner takes influence from artists like T-Pain and The-Dream. Needless to say, this batch of tracks sounds will satisfy the fanbases of both artists.

The auto-tune maven joins 24HRs on a remix of “What You Like,” and a new cut titled “Go Up.” They have also brought up talks about releasing a collaborative mixtape in the near future.

