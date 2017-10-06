The outpour of good grooves continues this Friday the 13th with sensual nayhoos from Miguel and 6LACK.

This week, the two dropped covers of some of our favorite throwback jams. The first comes from 6LACK, who appeared on Australian broadcast triple j for their popular “Like A Version” segment. The Atlanta artist provided a soothing spin on Erykah Badu’s ’97 classic, “On & On.” The “Problms” creator says the song holds a special place in his heart due to the fact he watched Ms. Badu perform the song while listening to his child being born over the phone.

One of the segment’s most popular covers comes from Childish Gambino, who saaang Tamia’s ’98 single, “So Into You.” 6LACK has been showing off his talents as of late, like his freestyle during this year’s cyphers at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Up next is the effervescent Miguel, who is currently in the A for the city’s Afropunk Music Festival. Feeling the vibes of love and probably the urges of fans, the “Skywalker” singer delivered a quick rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Knocks Me Off My Feet.”

Both artists are currently on the road with 6LACK leading his first headline tour and Miguel taking over the upcoming Voodoo Music Festival.

