The NYPD is on the hunt for four burglars who seemingly were looking for cash and in the process killed a 91-year-old man.

According to The New York Daily News, at about 3:15PM Wednesday, (Oct. 11) the men barged into the Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone owned by Waldiman Thompson and his 100-year-old wife, Ethlin. The men broke into three-story home located near Decatur St. near Marcus Garvey Blvd and placed a blanket over Ethlin’s head and tied the couple up.

The men tied Waldiman up by his arms and legs along with Ethlin, however she was able to break free and ran screaming from her home after the thieves left and called 911. NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said police received the 911 call at about 3:50PM. “We’re treating this as a homicide home invasion robbery,” Kemper said.

Law enforcement found Waldiman inside the home and unconscious. He was later transported to nearby Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:20PM. Cops are viewing surveillance footage of two men walking along Decatur Street holding what looks to be a bag. They think the men may be involved.

Family friend Tiffany Baptiste spoke with the outlet and said in 1980, the couple, who immigrated to America from Jamaica, opened their home to the functionally disabled.

“He never left her side,” she said. “And now they took him.”