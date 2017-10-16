Meet A.J Burgess

A.J was born without a working kidney and now at 2-years-old weighs just 25 pounds. Little A.J spent 10 months in the neonatal intensive care unit at Scottish Rite, and unfortunately cannot walk, needs to be fed intravenously and has suffered a stroke.

READ Meet Zion Harvey, The First Kid To Receive A Double-Hand Transplant

Finding a transplant wasn’t difficult, as A.J’s father Anthony Dickerson is a 110% match. However Dickerson was in prison for violating his probation at the time. After being released, Dickerson was set to take the proper channels to proceed with the transplant but on Oct. 3, according to CBS 46.com Dickerson went back to jail for violating his parole a second time. When Dickerson got out again, he was denied the chance to donate his kidney to his son.

“The lady said we need your parole information and your probation info. He said ‘why?’ We need you to be on good behavior for three to four months before you can give your son the kidney. And January 2018 we will think about re-evaluating you basically, ” AJ’s mother Carmella said.

Emory Healthcare released a statement regarding AJ’s case.

Emory Healthcare is committed to the highest quality of care for its patients. Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize risk for living donors. Because of privacy regulations and respect for patient confidentiality, we cannot share specific information about patients.

READ A New Jersey Man Found A Lottery Ticket Worth $24.1 Million Two Days Before It Expires

AJ’s mother believes January 2018 may be too late for her child. Carmella told the outlet her son’s body is deteriorating and he needs bladder surgery. She’s set up a petition hoping to bring awareness to her son’s case.