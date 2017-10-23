A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Remembers Being Betrayed On “My Day One”

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie isn’t letting his disagreement with West Coast rapper Lil B interrupt his wave. In only one day after Boogie and his crew made headlines for allegedly jumping rapper Lil B at the ‘Rolling Loud’ festival, the Highbridge hustler gets right back to the music with a new song titled, “My Day One.”

Produced by DLoBeatz, El Barrio native raps about the disappointment of being let down by friends-turned foes.

“Damn, homie/I thought you was my man, homie/What the fuck happened to you?/I could’ve sworn you knew better/Held it down for a minute then you ended up telling/When it rains, yeah, it pours, better bring an umbrella,” raps Boogie.

In related A Boogie news, the rapper took to Twitter to announce that he doesn’t know what happened to Lil B at the famous music festival.  Shortly thereafter, the “Drowning” rapper Tweeted that he respects Based God for showing forgiveness.

This disagreement seems like it’s over.

Stream “My Day One” below.

