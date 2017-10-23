A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Remembers Being Betrayed On “My Day One”

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie isn’t letting his disagreement with West Coast rapper Lil B interrupt his wave. In only one day after Boogie and his crew made headlines for allegedly jumping rapper Lil B at the ‘Rolling Loud’ festival, the Highbridge hustler gets right back to the music with a new song titled, “My Day One.”

READ: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Youngboy NeverBrokeAgain And PnB Rock Go “Beast Mode

Produced by DLoBeatz, El Barrio native raps about the disappointment of being let down by friends-turned foes.

“Damn, homie/I thought you was my man, homie/What the fuck happened to you?/I could’ve sworn you knew better/Held it down for a minute then you ended up telling/When it rains, yeah, it pours, better bring an umbrella,” raps Boogie.

In related A Boogie news, the rapper took to Twitter to announce that he doesn’t know what happened to Lil B at the famous music festival. Shortly thereafter, the “Drowning” rapper Tweeted that he respects Based God for showing forgiveness.

s.o the west coast for the communication. Not too many people got it in them to forgive that easy, as a man I gotta respect that 💯 https://t.co/xOYaNskqwf — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) October 23, 2017

shouts out to a boogie kilo Kurt/ Lil kilo Thizz entertainment don of Bay Area put us on phone together east coast west we united – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 23, 2017

This disagreement seems like it’s over.

READ: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Talks Debut Album, Possible Name Change & Plans of Going Back to School

Stream “My Day One” below.