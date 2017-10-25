Action Bronson Hits The Kitchen With Wyclef, Alchemist & More On ‘Untitled’ TV Show

It’s safe to say that Action Bronson is a hot commodity on VICELAND. With his numerous TV shows like F*ck, That’s Delicious and Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens making waves, the Queens rapper was bound to cook up another show for the network, which is home to other uncontrollably hilarious series like Desus & Mero.

The pilot episode of The Untitled Action Bronson Show puts Bronson back in the kitchen with a few special guests including his friend The Alchemist and Fugees founder Wyclef Jean. Billy Durney of Brooklyn’s Hometown BBQ kicks things off as he cooks up short ribs with Bam Bam’s favorite Korean sticky sauce with fried shallots, garlic and onions. Afterwards, wine connoisseur Isabelle Legeron joins in on the calamity as they conduct a blind taste test of a handful of specialty wines.

Are you feeling Action Bronson’s new show about nothing? Watch the first episode of “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” below.