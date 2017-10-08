Nelly’s name began trending on Twitter Saturday (Oct. 7) for reasons no one wants their name to be trending. It was reported the St. Louis rapper was accused of raping a woman on a tour bus in Washington, D.C. While charges have not yet been brought up against him, Nelly quickly took to social media to deny all allegations and declare his innocence.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

TMZ later caught up with Akon and asked him what his thoughts were on the news surrounding Nelly, to which Akon said he’s 100% sure the accusations are false.

“Not the Nelly I know. He’s an amazing person. I just know how scary these situations can be. I’m almost 100 percent positive he’s innocent,” Akon said. As the TMZ reporter explained the details of the accusations, Akon, while walking through the airport, surmised he can’t see Nelly forcing himself on any woman and proceeded to explain what it’s like to be famous man.

“Often times those are the situations that you have to be mindful of anyway because people like us are licks for these girls now. We are targets on every level. Half the time, they’ll set up a charge just for us to settle out. Just so we don’t deal with the embarrassment and go through the process of fighting it. Once you get that stigma, it’s on you whether you are guilty or not.”