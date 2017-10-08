Akon On Nelly’s Rape Allegations “People Like Us Are Licks For These Girls, We Are Targets On Every Level”

Nelly’s name began trending on Twitter Saturday (Oct. 7) for reasons no one wants their name to be trending.  It was reported the St. Louis rapper was accused of raping a woman on a tour bus in Washington, D.C. While charges have not yet been brought up against him, Nelly quickly took to social media to deny all allegations and declare his innocence.

TMZ later caught up with Akon and asked him what his thoughts were on the news surrounding Nelly, to which Akon said he’s 100% sure the accusations are false.

“Not the Nelly I know. He’s an amazing person. I just know how scary these situations can be. I’m almost 100 percent positive he’s innocent,” Akon said. As the TMZ reporter explained the details of the accusations, Akon, while walking through the airport, surmised he can’t see Nelly forcing himself on any woman and proceeded to explain what it’s like to be famous man.

“Often times those are the situations that you have to be mindful of anyway because people like us are licks for these girls now. We are targets on every level. Half the time, they’ll set up a charge just for us to settle out. Just so we don’t deal with the embarrassment and go through the process of fighting it. Once you get that stigma, it’s on you whether you are guilty or not.”

