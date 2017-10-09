Amanda Seales Thinks You’re “Losing” If You Buy Jordans But Don’t Have A Passport

amanda-seales-twitter-jordan-outrage
CREDIT: Getty Images

Comedian and actress Amanda Seales ruffled a few feathers Monday morning (Oct. 9)when she took to Twitter to discuss what she defines as “losing.”

If you’re buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you don’t have a PASSPORT, YOU’RE LOSING.

Seales’ comments seamed to merit an amen from a few, but the rest of Twitter felt as though the Insecure actress was telling people how to spend their  money.

Seales, already a clap-back queen, noted the angry response to her tweets wouldn’t be the case if what she said was being said by a man.

After going back and forth with a few folks, Seales reiterated what she tried to get across the first go round.

What say you? Was Ms. Seales speaking a harsh truth? If you’re buying expensive shoes and living on a air mattress are your priorities backwards? Or should Amanda Seasles not count anyone’s coins or police what people do with their coins? Sound off in the comments below.

Tags: amanda seales, Insecure, Twitter