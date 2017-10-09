Comedian and actress Amanda Seales ruffled a few feathers Monday morning (Oct. 9)when she took to Twitter to discuss what she defines as “losing.”

If you’re buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you don’t have a PASSPORT, YOU’RE LOSING.

— Amanda Seales (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you’re buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you’re sleeping on an air mattress, YOU’RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

Seales’ comments seamed to merit an amen from a few, but the rest of Twitter felt as though the Insecure actress was telling people how to spend their money.

She’s saying if ppl have no interest in travel, they’re losing. It’s lowkey classist but meh ‍♀️ I get the point. — The Divine Lioness (@divinelioness) October 9, 2017

I worked at a study abroad program for poor youth yrs. MANY had desire, but thought it was a frivolous expense compared to, say, eating. — The Divine Lioness (@divinelioness) October 9, 2017

I say this with the love of Christ, some thoughts should just stay in your head. — Lyn (@F5WontSaveYou) October 9, 2017

Y’all are really mad at Amanda Seales for telling y’all that your priorities are messed up. — maegon targaryen (@YExcuseMyFrench) October 9, 2017

Amanda Seales is Tiffany on and off cam. An uppity buffoon. — Doc McDabbins (@javeauriel) October 9, 2017

Seales, already a clap-back queen, noted the angry response to her tweets wouldn’t be the case if what she said was being said by a man.

It’s funny how when Jay-Z said all of this ya’ll kneeled at the alter but when I say it it’s (insert hurt feelings & fuckshit here) LOL — Amanda Seales (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

After going back and forth with a few folks, Seales reiterated what she tried to get across the first go round.

Balance yall. That’s the point. Frivolity has its place but not in place of practicality. Lesson I hv learned. Feel free 2 take it or pass✊ — Amanda Seales (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

Again, my overall point was that folks b flossin bullshit but ignoring real shit and there are no wins in that game. — Amanda Seales (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

