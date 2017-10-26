Florida Couple Finds 65 Pounds Of Weed In Their Amazon Order

An Orlando couple expected to get a set of plastic storage bins they ordered at Amazon, but they got an added surprise. According to the customers, they received both their storage bins and 65 pounds of marijuana, People reports.

The customers have opted for anonymity, but disclosed that they knew something was odd when they noticed the packaged was significantly heavy. “They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” one of them told local news station WFTV.

The package’s contents prompted the couple to call the authorities. “When the first officer got here she was in disbelief.”

Due to the enormous moment of illegal substances, the couple said they took extra precautions, in fear they had accidentally received a drug smugglers shipment. “We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn’t sleep there for a few days,” they said.

The Orlando Police Department is reportedly investigating the mysterious package and are working with law enforcement the package’s place of origin in Massachusetts, Sgt. Eduardo J. Bernal stated.

Amazon is also assisting with the investigation and has reportedly sent the couple a $150 gift certificate for their troubles. “Our customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement to investigate the case, as needed,” the company said in a statement.