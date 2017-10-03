Whenever a socio-political movement is challenging the norm, people tend to get uncomfortable. During Amber Rose’s third installment of her annual Slut Walk in Los Angeles this past weekend, her boyfriend rapper 21 Savage showed up in full support.

READ: Interview: Amber Rose’s SlutWalk Aims To Unite All In Divided Times

The Atlanta-rapper fell victim to the internet’s violent wrath of mocking memes and cringe worthy status updates after he was seen with Rose in tow, holding a sign that read “I’m A Hoe Too.”

When ur man is so down for Equality! 💦👅😍 #arsw17 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Amber Rose : HOLD THIS SIGN IT SAYS “I’m a HOE too!”

21 Savage : pic.twitter.com/7dA5101f6K — G★ (@gbuck) October 1, 2017

21 Savage: “do you have any other sign I can hold?”

Amber Rose: “no”

21: “are you sure?”

Amber: “yes” pic.twitter.com/Hszvyj8CPn — Puneet (@puneetsingh) October 1, 2017

Damn..Amber Rose got 21 Savage holding a sign that says "I'm a hoe too". Can't call yourself savage anymore..damn shame.. — FRANKIE PALMERI (@FrankiePalmeri) October 2, 2017

In defense of Savage, Muva took to social media to shut down all the haters and critics of his participation. She offers a valid point through her Instagram story, and stresses that just because he’s supporting her doesn’t mean he’s a completely different person—rather, he’s a good protective and supportive partner.

“How the f**k is my man not a savage anymore?” Rose said. “Do y’all want him to pistol whip me? Beat me up? Shoot up the SlutWalk? Like what the f**k do y’all want?”

The walk, is designed to denounce the constant misogyny, violence and sexual assault women endure everywhere. It’s also an inclusive movement for all people of color and the LGBTQ community. Essentially, it’s a new take on intersectional feminism.

The “Famous” rapper also had a few choice words of his own for those coming at them with negativity.

“Y’all need to get off a ni**a’s d**k,” he said. “Get off my di*k. Yeah, get off my b***h di*k too. SlutWalk was fun as a motherf**ker.”

READ: Amber Rose On Taking The High Road After Kanye West: “I Could Have Got A Reality Show”