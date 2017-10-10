New and throwback examples of “girl power” can be found when you look at the co-stars of Aminé’s latest music video, “Spice Girl.”

OG Spice Girl Mel B, nicknamed “Scary Spice” when she was a member of the popular British girl group, appears in the video as a passionate and potty-mouthed director. Current purveyor of #BlackGirlMagic Issa Rae can be seen as Aminé’s jealous girlfriend, who goes to visit him while he’s in jail.

The XXL Freshman class member directed the first part of the video, while Mikey Alfred directed the video’s second half, set to the Good For You MC’s track, “STFU.”

Check out the clip below.