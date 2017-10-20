NxWorries aka Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have kept fans waiting for new music throughout 2017, but the time is almost near for their Yes Lawd! remix album. Set to be released on Nov 17, the duo teases the project with a new “Best One (Remix).”

Once again, they spin the tune with even more soulful sounds and vibes. You can stream the spiritual experience below.

