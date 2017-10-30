“Here’s the only thing that I would regret: Man, you know, there is still that album that you wanted to do,” admitted André 3000 when speaking to GQ Style’s Editor-In-Chief, Will Welch for an in-depth Q&A conversation in their Holiday issue.

The 42-year-old gives an update on his latest endeavors, moving to NYC and touches on a multitude of entertaining topics ranging from wanting to craft Anita Baker’s merchandise line, his relationship with his parents before they passed and why Big Boi is the better rapper of the OutKast duo.

“Big Boi is smart as f**k,” he admitted to the magazine. “We went to the same high school. I dropped out in 11th grade. Big Boi graduated with honors. When you watch early OutKast videos, Big Boi’s the leader. He always had the confidence, where I was kind of like the shy one. Big Boi can rap better than me — I always said that.”

“If somebody said, ‘Pick who you want from OutKast to go to battle with you,’ it wouldn’t be me. ’Cause like, what I’ma do? Say some mind sh*t? You can’t have thoughts in a battle — nobody gives a sh*t about that.”

But in the post-Outkast days without Big Boi, it’s not necessarily André’s former counterpart’s absence that’s holding him back from a solo project of his own — instead, perhaps its his loathing of the studio.

“Actually, I hate going to the studio. So what’s got me going once again is me being excited about other artists,” he suggests, adding, “I’ve been working on producing a few artists. A couple projects.”

The ATLiens artist also believes he may have lost his stranglehold on the genre saying, “I don’t have the pulse anymore. Rhythms change every generation. The intensity and the drums change. And I’m not on the pulse. I can’t pretend. It’s kinda like watching your uncle dance.”

Before the conversation concluded, Andre delved into being at peace with what he’s accomplished, but keeps a plethora of content in the stash,

“When I pass away, people will find hours and hours of files…hard drives and sh*t. It’s hard drives of me just in the house alone playing horrible guitar. Me playing piano. Me playing a little sax. I was trying to find out: What can I be excited about? Because I never was, to me, a great producer or a great writer or a great rapper. I always felt that I was less than everybody else, so I fought harder.”

Check out the rest of the inquisitive conversation over at GQ Style

