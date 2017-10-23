Asahd Khaled’s First Birthday Party Looked Too Lit For Words

Leave it to DJ Khaled to throw his pride and joy Asahd the most extravagant first birthday party in history. So long are the days of pony rides and balloon animals in the backyard, because the We The Best head honcho has completely changed the game.

READ: DJ Khaled Discusses Infant Son Producing His LP On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Social media evidence shows that the Grateful executive producer’s big bash was thrown at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleu in Miami, Fla. TMZ writes that DJ Khaled spent six figures for his baby boy’s big night, and that there was a an after-party at Komodo to end the five hour, jungle-themed event. Diddy was the host for the party, and Betty Wright sang Asahd “Happy Birthday.”

“Asahd you bring JOY TO THE WORLD !! You are a 👑!” Khaled wrote in one of the many posts he shared on Instagram. “Asahd your chosen !! Your smile your glow Is what I called THANK YOU GOD!!!!!!!”

READ: DJ Khaled Is Already Having Motivational Talks With His 1-Month-Old Son

Check out some videos from the shindig below.

I had an amazing first birthday!!! #justdance2018 thanks mom and daddy!! it was so much fun!!🎉🙏🏽😊😍😘👏🏽 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT