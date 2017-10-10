Reactions seem to be everything these days, especially when it comes to crimes committed against women by high profile celebs. This brings us to Ashanti, a pretty awesome R&B singer with accolades to match her talent.

The singer fell subject to reaction-news when TMZ cameras invaded her space Tuesday (Oct. 10) to ask her thoughts on Nelly’s rape allegations. Released from police custody over the weekend, the singer was jailed early Saturday (Oct. 7) over “investigation of rape in the second-degree.”

The alleged victim Karen Koehler, claimed the attack happened on the back of the rapper’s tour bus after they met at club in Washington. The rapper has vehemently denied the accusations with his lawyer Scott Rosenblum calling them “baseless allegations.”

Ashanti, who had a low profile relationship for the rapper for ten years, spoke about her new single instead of giving her insight on the allegations. “I have a new song coming out, it’s called ‘Say Less,'” she said. “I think that it sounds dope. I just mixed it in Atlanta. That’s what I was doing, actually, in Miami. Recording records.”

She’s also remained mum on her former relationship until an appearance on the now-defunct The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015. “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she said of their breakup.

“Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibilities for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now.”

Rosenblum spoke to TMZ yet again on Tuesday after claims of shaming and intimidating Koehler. “I would suggest rereading the [intimidating a witness] statute,” he said. “I would further suggest talking to some of the unbiased witnesses.”

Nelly has kept quiet since his string of tweets Saturday but shared Colin Kaepernick’s recent tweet Monday (Oct. 9) regarding false reports about his stance on the national anthem.

