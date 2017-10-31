A$ton Matthews Goes “Brazy” With Producer Pi’erre

Long Beach native A$ton Matthews has been teasing fans with his long-awaited Chapovelli project for over a year now. Despite ribbing hip-hop fans with his forthcoming art, AM has only released music sporadically in the past twelve months. Maybe this means he’s hard at work on the bigger picture–a finished album.

But this week, the “Coldest Night in Hell” rapper joined forces with Atlanta producer Pi’erre (Playboi Carti and 21 Savage), for the grimy track titled, “Brazy.”

Earlier this year, A$ton dropped a few bangers like “Phantom of the Opera,” featuring Velous, “Ever Since,” and “Night to Remember” featuring Dash.

Stream “Brazy” below.

