Azealia Banks plays an aspiring rapper named Coco in the RZA-directed Love Beats Rhymes.

In a newly released trailer, Coco is followed as she fights for credibility as a struggling recording artist. She enters the world of higher academia and signs up for a college poetry course.

The class is taught by Professor Dixon (portrayed by Jill Scott), who challenges Coco to see beyond the page and find her voice through the art of spoken word performance.

As she navigates a dichotomous world of record industry types and slam poetry artists, Coco is fights for her dreams and appears to find love in the process.

“I’m extremely excited and vigorously inspired to be working with Azealia Banks in my new directorial installment,” RZA said in a statement.

“Producer Paul Hall and I have assembled a cool and eclectic cast to surround Azealia. Our story, which is set in today’s contemporary youth culture, will bring a new voice to cinema that needs to be heard,” he added.

Love Beats Rhymes, which also stars rapper Common, Lorraine Toussaint and Lucien Laviscount among others, will premiere in select theaters and on demand outlets this Dec. 1.