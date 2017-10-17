Azealia Banks Tells RZA To “Drop Dead”

Azealia Banks is threatening people again.

During a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” RZA revisited the 2016 incident, in which Banks alleged that she was assaulted by star, Russell Crowe at a Hollywood party. Incited by the hip-hop icon using her name in the discussion, Banks is now hitting back with some comments of her own.

READ: Azealia Banks Offered Comic Jess Hilarious Career Advice And Yeah…That Didn’t End Well

“UNTIL HE IS READY TO APOLOGIZE [TO ME] PUBLICLY, HE CAN GO BACK TO SUCKING RUSSELL CROWE’S D**K FOR INVITES TO HOLLYWOOD PARTIES,” she wrote on Snapchat, according to a screenshot from BallerAlert.

While Banks claimed was the one who Crowe assaulted her and spewed hateful words, she asserts that RZA did not defend her and discredited her by claiming to never have witnessed the incident happening. “Nobody understands how badly I wanted to die the moment rza LIED and told the world I deserved to be spat,” she continued. “People laughed at me and said I lied. No one understands the amount of paint that came with and after that incident.”

READ: Wu-Tang Clan Performs “My Only One” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Banks finished her message with one last, scathing remark. “@RZA I HOPE YOU DROP DEAD.”

RZA and Banks are reportedly working on joint film production together, Love Beat Rhymes. So let’s hope the two can come to some sort of an agreement.