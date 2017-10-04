Romance in the age of social media means someone sliding into your DMs, sending a good morning text or dropping a plethora of heart emojis under your comments on Instagram. The act of wooing someone is about as outdated as a VHS tape, unless you’re Barack Obama.

Tuesday (Oct. 3) Michelle Obama took to social media to wish Barack a Happy 25th wedding anniversary, which caused a nationwide “awwww.”

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

“A quarter of a century later you’re still my best friend and the most extraordinary man I know,” Michelle Obama captioned under a black and white picture of a wedding photo. “I love you.”

However, Mrs. Obama had to jet off for the Pennsylvania Conference for Women where about 12,000 women registered to see Shonda Rhimes interview the former First Lady. During their lunchtime discussion, Mr. Obama interrupted with a video message thanking Michelle for being an excellent partner and mother, and admitting marrying her was the smartest decision he made.

“You have also been an example to our daughters and the entire country. Your strength, your grace, your determination, your honesty, the fact that you look so good doing all of this, the way in which you’ve always taken responsibility for your own actions and also for looking out for the people around you is remarkable,” Obama said.

Seriously, we can’t handle all this love this early in the morning. Watch Barack Obama still finesse Michelle, 25 years later, in the video below.