Barack Obama, former president of the United States, a Harvard Law school graduate and the first black man to become president of the school’s prestigious Harvard Law review has been called for jury duty in Illinois, and according to a rep fully plans to serve his civic duty.

According to the BBC, Obama who owns a home in Washington and Chicago will appear in Cook County next month, and can serve on juries for civil or criminal cases.

By no means is Obama, 56, the first former president to be called for jury duty. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were also called to serve on a jury after their time in the White House.

“He made it crystal clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community,” Chief Judge Tim Evans told The Chicago Tribune.

Jurors in the county get paid $17.25 for each day they serve, which is presumably chump change to a former president but Evans said Obama’s dedication sets a tone.

“Although it’s not a place where the public can earn a lot of money, it is highly appreciated,” Evans said “It’s crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment.”