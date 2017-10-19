On Thursday (Oct. 19), Barack Obama was met with pleas for a third term in New Jersey while campaigning for Phil Murphy. In a roundabout way, the cheery moment allowed Obama to take part in the hilarious “first of all” challenge.

For his first campaign appearance in the off-year election, Obama spoke to a crowd in Newark about Murphy would help the state more forward with promise. As one of only two gubernatorial elections (the other in Virginia), Obama’s presence was a strong co-sign for Murphy and the Democratic party.

But before Obama dropped wisdom on the crowd, he was welcomed with the desired wish of a third term. While we all know this is impossible, it hasn’t stopped the wishes from getting tossed into the universe.

“[Let me begin] First of all, I will refer you both to the Constitution as well as to Michelle Obama to explain why that will not happen,” Obama said between the applause. He later spoke on the importance of voting and while never mentioning Trump’s name, denounced the practice of baiting the public with fear.

“In 19 days, the world is going to be looking at New Jersey,” he said. “In 19 days, the world is going to look and see what kind of politics we believe in. We are rejecting the politics of division, we are rejecting the politics of fear.”

We’re sure the former POTUS has no clue what the “first of all” challenge is but hey, we can also dream. This week, social media users (cough, Black Twitter) dropped #FirstOfAll tweets with scenarios that could happen in school, work and everywhere in between.

"The weekend is a side bitch anthem" First of all. U ain't eem got no man — SZA (@sza) October 16, 2017

"When am I gonna see you again" First of all, you saw me by accident.😂 — Chauncy Smart (@ChauncySmartt) October 19, 2017

"you never take me anywhere" first of all, we take a trip around the sun every year — BILL NYE THO (@Bill_Nye_Tho) October 19, 2017

"You're always late to class" First of all, you're lucky I even showed up — Nigeria's🇳🇬Finest™ (@DMV_Drummerboyy) October 16, 2017

"College is great, you'll make lifelong friends & have so much freedom" First of all I eat breakfast by myself & cry in between classes. — Student Problems (@FactsOfSchool) October 20, 2017

“Everyone fails their 1st semester” First of all I’m Jamaican and my mom will enjoy every second of a 4hr commute just to come lick mi down — Bodmon Ting 🇯🇲 (@katmiriamxo) October 19, 2017

