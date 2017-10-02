Former president Barack Obama offered prayers and condolences to victims of the deadly shooting at a country-music festival in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 50 people and left over 400 injured.

“Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas,” Obama shared on Twitter Monday (Oct. 2). “Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.” Obama’s children Malia and Sasha Obama are frequent attendants of music events, like the popular Coachella and Lollapalooza festivals.

Now on record as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on music fans of the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday evening (Oct. 1), where over 20,000 people were in attendance.

With ten forms of rifles, Paddock, 64 shot towards crowds from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. A SWAT team found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His companion Marilou Danley has been taken in for questioning. ABC7 reports police do not believe Danley was privy to Paddock’s plan.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Paddock checked into the hotel on Sept. 28. Officials haven’t connected Paddock’s actions to any religious or political beliefs, therefore the incident hasn’t been labeled a domestic terrorist attack.

In addition to former POTUS, Pope Francis also offered prayers to Las Vegas. Entertainers like Rihanna and LeBron James also offered prayers to the victims.

NONE OF YALL ARE BRAVE ENOUGH FOR PEACE OR TO PUT THE GUNS DOWN! YALL ARE THE PROBLEM! YOU GUN FETISH LOVING HATERS! GUNZ DOWN! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wDpwZ7g4Pz — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2017

Smh it was never this bad. Places u go to enjoy have become so unsafe!😢Prayers 4 those in Las Vegas who was there & the victims families🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 2, 2017

Country-music star Jason Aldean was on stage when the first round of bullets were heard. He took to Instagram shortly after, calling the shooting “horrific.”

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Other singers who performed at the festival altered fans and their families they were safe through social media.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

