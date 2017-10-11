BET’s popular drama series Being Mary Jane will reportedly air its two-hour series finale in 2018, the network reveals.

The series, which stars Gabrielle Union as the title character, journalist Mary Jane Paul, ran for four seasons on the network- the fourth season concluded in September. The show chronicles Mary Jane’s life as a woman who seemingly has it all. We learn throughout the show’s run that happiness is more than meets the eye.

“Being Mary Jane has been a landmark series not only for BET, but for African American women around the world who saw themselves in Mary Jane, her family, friends and coworkers,” said Connie Orlando, head of programming for BET Networks. “We are grateful to the cast and creators of Being Mary Jane, who have worked tirelessly to bring this world to vivid life over the past 4 seasons. “

According to Variety, the show will end with a two-hour movie. No word yet on the official release date.

“We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!” continued Orlando. While Union hasn’t commented on the announcement, she did favorite a tweet from Aisha Hinds, thanking her for her work on the show throughout its run.