Belly claps back at the naysayers with his Mumble Rap album. Featuring only a sole guest appearance from Pusha T, the Toronto veteran uses 11-tracks to vent about his drug-fueled life. From writing Billboard hits for The Weeknd to cruising the streets with his boys, Belly still shows love to his day 1 crew — and he wants to make that clear with this project.

Just hours after its release, he also tweeted that he just cut half an album’s worth of material with Philly’s PNB Rock.