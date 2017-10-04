Benny Warns His Daughter About Being A “Hustler’s Wife”

Fresh off a fire verse on the “Bullet Club” with Conway and Lloyd Banks, grimy rapper Benny gets back to business with another offering from his forthcoming project Butcher on Steroids.

The Griselda shooter hops on Trappy Beatz production for his new song and video for “Hustler’s Wife.” Here, the Buffalo native pens engaging lines about his time in the dope game. Without verbally saying it, the budding rapper understands that nothing good comes from life in the streets. With this, Benny hopes to deter his daughter from dating a street hustler.

“I trapped a hundred days a hundred nights/Don’t let my daughter be a hustler’s wife,” Benny raps on the hook.

He later rhymes: “I got daughters, they remember making visits in prison/”Not only, but my baby mother had to live with my sentence.”

Benny kicked off Butcher on Steroids last month with the first single, “Change.”

Watch the THC-directed video above.