The BET Hip Hop Awards always brings the excitement factor with their highly-anticipated rap cyphers, which feature hip-hop heavyweights and newcomers alike. This year was no different, as we saw spitters from Fat Joe to Ski Mask The Slump God taking center stage during their freestyles.

Rapping to a DJ Premier-spun beat, Ski Mask and fellow Florida natives Zoey Dollaz and Denzel Curry held it down for the Sunshine State. Up-and-comers Belly, Cyhi the Prynce, Kodie Shane, 6lack and more also showed us what they’re made of.

We were also treated to a first for the event; Rapsody, Leikeli47, Tokyo Jetz and Kash Doll took part in the show’s inaugural all-female rap cypher.

Perhaps the most intriguing moment of the night presented itself in a rare freestyle from Detroit legend Eminem. He did not disappoint with a heavily political verse aimed directly at Donald Trump, where he referenced the Trump base, Colin Kaepernick and the military. He ended the over four-minute verse with the phrase, “we love our military, and we love our country, but we f**king hate Trump.”

This year’s cypher proved that there’s room for both men and women in the game, and that age ain’t nothin’ but a number. Check out the 2017 BET cyphers below. Whose verses were your favorites? Sound off in the comments.

