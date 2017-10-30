As we know, Beyoncé and JAY-Z don’t play around when it comes to Halloween. Judging by this year at Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture Party, 2017 was no different for the costume connoisseurs.

This year, the First Couple of the music industry dressed as some legendary figures in the hip-hop game. Jigga dressed as fellow Brooklyn boy, the late-great Notorious B.I.G., while Queen Bey dressed as the Queen Bee, Lil’ Kim. Fitting, appropriate and oh so meta.

Bey sported Kim’s look from Missy Elliott’s video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” and Jay rocked a red leather jacket and cane to elevate his Biggie style.

Fans wait with baited breath for the entire look via social media. However, knowing the Carter family, we should definitely expect more than one costume as the spooky season comes to a close.