J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente,” now featuring Beyoncé, looks set to leap into the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s top 10, following a first full week of tracking for its new remix with the featured superstar.

On the next Hot 100 (dated Oct. 21), the song should soar to the top 10 (from No. 21 on the Oct. 14 tally, after reaching No. 19 so far), with across-the-board gains. Highlights of next week’s Hot 100, which blends streaming, airplay and sales data, according to Nielsen Music, will post on Billboard.com Monday (Oct. 9).

Based on preliminary data for the tracking week, “Mi Gente” could draw over 20 million U.S. streams and 40 million in radio audience and reign as the top-selling song of the week (ending Oct. 5) with over 70,000 downloads sold, with the bulk from its Beyonce remix. Prior to the addition of Beyoncé, the track ranked at No. 34 on the Oct. 14-dated Digital Song Sales chart (after reaching No. 22), with 15,000 sold in the week ending Sept. 28.

With the ascent, J Balvin and William should each earn their first Hot 100 top 10, while Beyoncé looks set for her 17th (as a soloist, to go along with 10 as a member of Destiny’s Child). She last reached the region with Lemonade track “Formation,” which spent a week at No. 10 (upon its debut) in May 2016.

The likely vault for “Mi Gente” should follow the path of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” which blasted 48-9 on the Hot 100 dated May 6 after Justin Bieber joined as a featured artist. It went on to top the Hot 100 for a record-tying 16 weeks and has led Hot Latin Songs for 35 weeks through the Oct. 14-dated tally, the second-longest rule in the chart’s 31-year history; Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailando,” featuring Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona, reigned for 41 weeks in 2014-15.

Notably, “Despacito” could be a victim of its own winning formula (adding a high-profile guest), as Beyoncé’s inclusion on “Mi Gente” appears set to help it dethrone “Despacito” atop Hot Latin Songs next week. (“Mi Gente” has spent 11 weeks at No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs, all below “Despacito.” Only one song has logged more time at No. 2 without hitting the top spot: Romeo Santos’ “Eres Mia,” which peaked at No. 2 for 16 weeks in 2014.)

Check back Monday, Oct. 9, to find out where both songs land on the Hot 100 and Hot Latin Songs and for highlights of the Hot 100’s entire top 10 and more.

