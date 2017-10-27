Stream Big K.R.I.T’s ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’ Feat. Bun B, CeeLo Green, Jill Scott And Others

It’s been longer than two years since Big K.R.I.T released Cadillactica, his 2013 effort. Despite bouncing from his Def Jam deal last year, the rapper born Justin Scott continues to make major moves with the release of his highly anticipated double album, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time.

With a total of twenty-two songs, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time is a private jet ride through K.R.I.T.’s thoughts on spiritually, non-negotiable principles, and staking his claim as the best rapper alive.

The “Mt. Olympus” rapper recruits the likes of Bun B, T.I., CeeLo Green, Jill Scott, Sleepy Brown and others. Cory Mo, Mannie Fresh, DJ Khalil, WLPWR, among others assist with the project’s banging production.

The promotion of 4EIAMLT kicked off with when K.R.I.T. released “Confetti,” followed by a trailer in which he killed and buried his old self. He then followed up with records, “Aux Cord” and “Keep the Devil Off.“

Steam 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time below on iTunes.