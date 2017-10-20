Big K.R.I.T. Remembers A Handful Of Musical Greats On “Aux Cord”

We’re exactly one week away from Big K.R.I.T.’s double album, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time. In an effort to build buzz for his third studio project, the Deep South-bred unleashed a brand new record with “Aux Cord.”

Accompanied by DJ Khalil’s smooth production, the “Mt. Olympus” rapper celebrates distinguished artitsts like Gladys Knight and the Pips, Marvin Gaye, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Willie Hutch, and many others.

“I’m just tryna play that fly shit/Sly Family Stone ride shit/Even if you don’t smoke, get high shit/Laid back like this that, this that, this that vibe

Finally got off work like this that, this that ride/To vacation, across 110th Street was blazing/For the motherless children that related to Mahalia,” raps K.R.I.T.

Earlier this week, Meridian, Mississippi’s hometown hero released the musical visuals for “Keep the Devil Off.”

Listen to “Aux Cord” above.