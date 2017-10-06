After years of waiting, the time for a new Big K.R.I.T. album is finally upon us. The Southern rapper’s fans can rest easy knowing that 4EVA Is A Mighty Long Time will be officially released on Oct. 27.

To make things even sweeter, 4EVA is a double album, and as indicated by the opening tracks of each disc, will focus on Big K.R.I.T. the artist and Justin Scott the person separately.

READ: Big K.R.I.T. Blasts “Confetti” On His First Single In Over A Year

Just yesterday (Oct. 5), K.R.I.T. released the song and visuals to his second single off the album, “Keep The Devil Off [Take 1].” As you pre-order 4EVA Is A Mighty Long Time now, watch the Alex Nazari-directed video and check out the album tracklisting below.

Disc 1

1. Big K.R.I.T.

2. Confetti

3. Big Bank

4. Subenstein (My Sub IV)

5. 1999

6. Ride Wit Me

7. Get Up 2 Come Down

8. Layup

9. Classic Interlude

10. Aux Cord

11. Get Away

Disc 2

1. Justin Scott

2. Mixed Messages

3. Keep The devil Off

4. Miss Georgia Fornia

5. Everlasting

6. Higher Calling

7. Weekend Interlude

8. Price of Fame

9. Drinking Sessions

10. The Light

11. Bury Me In Gold