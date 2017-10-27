Big Sean has added another platinum plaque to his growing collection. On Wednesday (Oct. 25), the Detroit rapper announced that his latest album, I Decided, is now certified platinum and took to social media to celebrate.

“For the creatives, the dreamers I made this album for, I Decided is now certified PLATINUM,” he wrote. “The fans got me 4eva. Thank you.” Sean earned his first platinum album with 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise.

Sean’s album I Decided – preceded by the now-platinum hits “Bounce Back,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and “Moves” — was released back in February, when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The “Bounce Back” rapper hasn’t released any solo music as of late, but has lent his vocals to a heap of tracks from Calvin Harris’ “Feels” to “Changed” off Gucci Mane’s newest album Mr. Davis and Jhene Aiko’s Trip deep cut “Moments.”

Big Sean's announcement

