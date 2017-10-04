On Sunday night (Oct. 1), the deadliest massacre in American history occurred at a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring over 500. The hip-hop community took to social media to offer their condolences and best wishes to the individuals affected by the shooting, including Big Sean, who posted a heartfelt message to his socials encouraging the world to remain positive and resilient despite the disasters happening in the world.

READ: Woman Reportedly Warned Festival Goers Of Mass Shooting Before It Happened

Sean, who has families members living in Vegas and was recently in the city for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, is returning to Vegas on Saturday (Oct. 7) for his Drais Nightclub Performance. “I don’t know what I would’ve done if something happened along the lines what happened the night before last,” he said in the video with a somber expression. “My heart goes out to the families to the people who are in pain. I feel like the whole world is in pain right now.”

He adds that despite the pain we’re all experiencing “from our world leaders to natural disasters, the hurricanes, Puerto Rico, tornadoes,” he encourages people to “not to give up on themselves, not to give up on humanity. Only way we gon’ get through this is rising above and doing it out of love.”

READ: Las Vegas Gunman Identified As Stephen Paddock

In another video, he ends his message on a high note. “My heart goes to anyone who needs it. Prayers are for anyone who needs it. Don’t give up. Keep your faith strong, keep your God strong. And like I said let’s take responsibility for not just ourselves but for others too. You know what I’m saying? Love.”

Listen to Big Sean’s full message below.

pray for the world 🌎 (swipe) A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

This article was originally published on Billboard.