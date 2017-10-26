British comedian Michael Dapaah, affectionately known around the web as Big Shaq, goes international in the video for his hit song “Mans Not Hot.”

The viral sensation can be seen globetrotting in places from Miami at the BET Hip Hop Awards to Toronto to Amsterdam. As the song goes, “man’s not hot,” so Big Shaq makes sure to bring the heat in stylish winter outwear throughout the entire video. Ain’t no ting.

There are also some celebrity cameos in the video. Be on the lookout for spots featuring DJ Khaled, Waka Flocka and Lil Yachty. Khaled calls Big Shaq “a legend.”

Check out the video below.