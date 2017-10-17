A Superintendant of a Pennsylvania high school says that a black doll found hanging in a locker room was merely a prank between the school’s black and white athletes that went too far.

Superintendent of the Coatesville Area School District Cathy Taschner says that members of the boy’s cross country team found the doll in a trash can and played with it during a meet. After it was thrown out by the coach, the boys put the doll in an open ceiling tile in the locker room.

It wasn’t until weeks later when another student found the doll, put a noose around it and hanged it. There was toothpaste coming from the doll’s mouth.

Initially, school officials believed the act had a racial connotation However “it was determined to be a ‘foolish prank,'” after team members were interviewed.

“Regardless, this is foolish and offensive, and not the kind of behavior we expect or accept from our students,” said Taschner, who reportedly met with the student-athletes and their parents regarding possible disciplinary action.

“We will use this incident as a reminder that our actions really do matter, and that we expect our Coatesville Area School District students to act with integrity at all times,” she wrote it a letter.