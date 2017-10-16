The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Jiggy AF

Marvel’s Black Panther may be the most highly anticipated film to come from the superhero studio. And to keep fans drooling for more, the entertainment company released a brand new trailer, delving deeper into the world of Wakanda and following Chadwick Boseman’s ascension to king.

In the 2-minute preview, Boseman, who plays T’Challa, grapples with the responsibilities that come with leading a nation, in the wake of his father’s death. Despite the rather large shoes to fill, T’Challa seems to balance the throne by day and panther suit by night easily.

That ease comes to a halt however, when an old enemy pledges a war against him. Michael B. Jordan acts as the villain in the teaser, confronting T’Challa face-to-face in an intense fight scene. Only time will tell if the king is up for the challenge.

This is the second trailer to debut in preparation for the Marvel film. The first, racked in a record 89 million views on Youtube in the first 24 hours, making it one of the most viewed trailers in that time frame on the video streaming site’s history.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to catch the film on the big screen. Black Panther will reportedly hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018. In the meantime, check out the trailer starring, Boseman, Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and more above.