Judge Analisa Torres ruled in favor of TV One to air the highly-publicized Bobbi Kristina biopic, despite Bobby Brown’s lawsuit and plea to refrain from doing so, the New York Post reports.

Part of Brown’s reasoning for wanting a halt on the production partly stemmed from his feeling that he will be portrayed in a negative light. As for the Manhattan federal judge’s ruling: “Whether Bobby Brown was a bad father is a matter of opinion.” The film is slated to air on Oct. 8.

Bobbi Kristina, the only child of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found dead in her Georgia home on July 26, 2015. The cause of death was lobar pneumonia. She was 22.