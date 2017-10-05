Bomba Estereo are promoting the complex concept that we’re all one human race, and that all of our origins intertwine, in the latest visual for “Internacionales,” a single off their new recently released album Ayo.

Trapped in a seemingly mundane North American suburb, a woman of Anglo-Saxon descent is gifted with a pair of roller skates that allow her to go on a trip throughout the world from the Colombian band’s lead singer, Liliana Saumet.

Through a montage of various locations across the world made up of raw street alleys in South America; desolate desserts with camels in the Middle East; and colorful food infused streets in East Asia—you see the video’s protagonist racing on a journey to experience all these different cultures.

During these turbulent sociopolitical times, the band’s creative efforts to unite the world and its inhabitants is crucial.

Watch the video above.