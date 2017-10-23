Boogie Murders His Freestyle Over Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” Instrumental

Coming off the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher, and inking a new deal with Eminem’s Shady Records, Compton rapper Boogie stopped by ‘L.A. Leakers’ for a freestyle session with DJ Sour Milk and Justin Credible.

Over Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang,”instrumental, the father of one let off three minutes of exhausting heat.

“Come get a stroke of the best/I see you holding your breath/Might just soak from the stress/Watch me I flow in the mess/Emotional wreck/But in the sea of lies we ain’t synchronized,” raps Boogie.

Boogie is one of more potent new rappers out now. If you’re not up on him yet, check out his underground mixtapes Thirst 48 and The Reach as well as singles “Oh My,” “Bitter Raps,” and “Nigga Needs.”

Check out the freestyle above.