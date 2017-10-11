Boosie Badazz is a man of many talents, but who really expected the Baton Rouge rapper to dive into the world of theater?

Well, you can now find Boosie onstage with the traveling hip-hop musical Thugs & The Women Who Love Them — which also stars Ray J, Amina Buddafly, K. Michelle, Jamal Woolard, Lyfe Jennings and Karlie Redd. The rapper admitted that before he took the role, he’d never even attended a play before. In fact, he thought people were leaving his show early during the intermission of their first trial run.

“It’s a crazy play, good from the start to curtain call,” Boosie tells VIBE. “[Thugs & The Women Who Love Them] is a different kind of musical. It’s not a boring play that you would go to. It was written perfectly. I’m a give y’all this hint: Me and Ray J are beefing in there. First we were business partners, then we become enemies.”

The drama-filled musical is touring the country and has scheduled shows in Brooklyn, Dallas and Detroit, with more announcements to come.

“Before I do my part, I like to zone out a little bit,” says Boosie about taking his role seriously. “I make everybody call me ‘Kevin’ backstage, my character’s name — I saw someone do that in Hollywood.”

Stay tuned for more from Boosie’s interview with VIBE.